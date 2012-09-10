Finnair CEO not charged for real estate deal - prosecutor

HELSINKI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - State-controlled Finnair’s chief executive will not be charged over a real estate deal in which he sold his Helsinki apartment, the deputy prosecutor general said on Monday, making it likely Mika Vehvilainen will stay in his job.

Police had investigated Vehvilainen for bribe-taking after he sold his apartment to pension insurance firm Ilmarinen, which rented it back to Finnair while the CEO remained living in the property.

The prosecutor said Ilmarinen had not paid a purchase price above market value. Finnish minister Heidi Hautala, in charge of state-controlled firms, had said that Vehvilainen may need to quit if charges were pressed.