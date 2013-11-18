FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnair deal with catering firm averts strike action
November 18, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Finnair deal with catering firm averts strike action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Finnair reached a labour agreement with its catering subcontractor on Monday, averting widespread sympathy strikes by the airline’s workers.

“The threat of extensive support strikes now disappears and Finnair may operate its flights normally,” the airline said in a statement after negotiations facilitated by a national conciliator.

The Finnish Aviation Union had threatened a sympathy strike over a dispute involving 400 workers at Finnair’s catering service LSG Sky Chefs, though the union itself had already signed a new collective agreement with the airline. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)

