Finnair sees significant losses in first half
April 27, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Finnair sees significant losses in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Finnair warned of significant losses in the first half of the year due to record-high fuel prices, although its first-quarter loss was smaller than markets expected.

Finland’s troubled national carrier said on Friday its operational loss in January-March was 25 million euros ($33.07 million), compared to the average forecast of 31.5 million euros in a Reuters poll.

It said profitability is likely to improve in the second half of the year. The airline defines its ‘operational’ result as earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) excluding non-recurring items, capital gains, and changes in the fair value of derivatives and some exchange rates. ($1 = 0.7559 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

