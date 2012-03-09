UPDATE 2-Police probe Finnair CEO real estate deal

* Investigation involves CEO’s apartment

By Eero Vassinen

HELSINKI, March 9 (Reuters) - Finnish police have launched an investigation into a real estate deal by Finnair’s chief executive, the flag carrier said on Friday.

Finnair said in a statement that police were looking into CEO Mika Vehvilainen’s arrangements, which involved selling his Helsinki apartment to pension insurance firm Ilmarinen, which rented it back to Finnair while he remained living there.

Finnair is a top Ilmarinen client, while the firm is a shareholder in the carrier.

Finnair and Vehvilainen said they will cooperate with the investigation. Vehvilainen denied wrongdoing, while apologising for the affair.

“I am convinced that I have done the right thing in accordance with the company’s processes and the law, although ... with the knowledge I have now I would have acted otherwise, and more openly,” he said.

The case comes as Finnair’s leadership is looking for a way to stem losses from its short haul flights, where it faces tough competition from discount airlines. As a solution, Finnair is looking to partner with another regional airline.

“The restructuring of the European routes is absolutely key when we think about the future of the company,” said Jaakko Tyrvainen, analyst at FIM.

The government, which owns a 55.8 percent stake in Finnair, is considering reducing its holding to allow the company to form new partnerships.

Heidi Hautala, the minister in charge of state ownership, told Reuters on Friday that even with a stake of 20-30 percent, the government could have “a very serious say” in Finnair.

Hautala also called for more transparency, saying she was unhappy that Vehvilainen’s arrangements were not made public until recently.

When asked if the government believed Vehvilainen should quit, she said: “We will wait and see how the investigation proceeds, and after it is concluded, possibly see if we have to re-evaluate the situation.” (Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Dan Lalor, Hans-Juergen Peters and Mark Potter)