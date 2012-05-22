FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnair steps up ties with Flybe to cut costs
#Industrials
May 22, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Finnair steps up ties with Flybe to cut costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 22 (Reuters) - Finnair agreed with low-cost British airliner Flybe to jointly run some of its European routes to save costs, the company announced on Tuesday.

The companies, who already operate Flybe Nordic together, agreed that Finnair will transfer twelve 100 seat Embraer aircraft along with cabin crew for Flybe to start operating them on Finnair’s routes from October.

The Finnish national carrier is trying to end its loss making spiral by concentrating on its more lucrative long haul routes..

