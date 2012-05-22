Finnair steps up ties with Flybe to cut costs

HELSINKI, May 22 (Reuters) - Finnair agreed with low-cost British airliner Flybe to jointly run some of its European routes to save costs, the company announced on Tuesday.

The companies, who already operate Flybe Nordic together, agreed that Finnair will transfer twelve 100 seat Embraer aircraft along with cabin crew for Flybe to start operating them on Finnair’s routes from October.

The Finnish national carrier is trying to end its loss making spiral by concentrating on its more lucrative long haul routes..