March 15, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 6 years

Finnish govt forces overhaul of Finnair board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 15 (Reuters) - Finland’s government is forcing the country’s flag carrier Finnair to overhaul its board after a scandal over executives’ benefits, a minister said on Thursday.

Heidi Hautala, the minister responsible for state ownership in Finnish companies, said six out of eight board members will be replaced due to “lack of openness required from a government company”. Finnair, 55.8 percent owned by the Finnish government, acknowledged the decision.

Finnair has faced an uproar over executives’ compensation, particularly over bonuses for top officials during a time when the company was implementing job cuts. Police have also launched an investigation into the CEO’s real estate dealings.

Hautala said Finnair Chief Executive Mika Vehvilainen would remain in his position for now, but added that could change depending on a police inquiry. (Reporting by Eero Vassinen; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

