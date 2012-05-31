FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2012

UPDATE 1-Lufthansa pulls out of Finnair catering deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background on deal, Finnair comment)

HELSINKI, May 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG said on Thursday it has pulled out of a deal to buy Finnair’s catering business, because the German company’s board did not approve the transaction due to a spending freeze.

The German airline’s catering unit LSG Sky Chefs had planned to buy Finnair’s catering business in a deal signed in March, in a drive to cut costs and respond to tough competition from discount airlines by consolidating services.

“This is naturally a disappointment both to LSG Sky Chefs and to us and we had worked hard to make the cooperation work for the benefit of both parties,” Finnair official Anssi Komulainen said in a statement, adding that the company would now consider alternatives.

Reporting by Helsinki newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
