Lufthansa in fresh catering deal with Finnair
August 1, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa’s catering unit LSG Sky Chefs struck an agreement with Finnair that allows it to buy shares in the Helsinki-based airline’s catering division within the next five years.

The purchase price has been pre-determined, LSG Sky Chefs said on Wednesday, without providing details.

The agreement came after Lufthansa’s supervisory board in May blocked a deal for LSG Sky Chefs to buy Finnair’s catering business because of a group-wide spending freeze.

As airlines seek to squeeze costs in a tough economic environment, more consolidation is expected among airline catering businesses to build scale. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)

