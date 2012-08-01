Lufthansa in fresh catering deal with Finnair

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Lufthansa’s catering unit LSG Sky Chefs struck an agreement with Finnair that allows it to buy shares in the Helsinki-based airline’s catering division within the next five years.

The purchase price has been pre-determined, LSG Sky Chefs said on Wednesday, without providing details.

The agreement came after Lufthansa’s supervisory board in May blocked a deal for LSG Sky Chefs to buy Finnair’s catering business because of a group-wide spending freeze.

As airlines seek to squeeze costs in a tough economic environment, more consolidation is expected among airline catering businesses to build scale. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)