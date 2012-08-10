FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnair posts steep loss as restructuring weighs
#Credit Markets
August 10, 2012 / 6:59 AM / 5 years ago

Finnair posts steep loss as restructuring weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Finland’s national carrier Finnair reported another steep loss for the second quarter as restructuring costs weighed on the results.

The troubled national carrier said on Friday its operating loss in April-June was 18.1 million euros ($22.3 million) slightly improving from 25.2 million loss a year ago.

The result included one-off restructuring costs of 11.9 million euros.

Finnair repeated that it expected operational profitability to improve in the second half of the year.

The airline defines its ‘operational’ result as earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) excluding non-recurring items, capital gains, and changes in the fair value of derivatives and some exchange rates. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
