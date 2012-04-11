FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnair technical staff begin two-day strike
April 11, 2012 / 10:53 AM / 6 years ago

Finnair technical staff begin two-day strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 11 (Reuters) - Some 300 technical staff at Finnair started a two-day strike on Wednesday afternoon after the company announced it planned to outsource engine services to Switzerland’s SR Technics and to cut some 280 jobs.

The employees will return to their jobs on Friday morning at 0600 local time (0300 GMT), labour union Ammattiliitto Pro’s representative Leif Grundstrom said.

Finnair said the impacts of the strike on its operations are expected to be small. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

