Finnair November traffic hit by strike threat
December 10, 2013 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

Finnair November traffic hit by strike threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Finnair said its November traffic fell 7.1 percent from a year earlier after workers threatened to go on strike, disrupting ticket sales.

The Finnish Flight Attendants’ Association and the Finnish Aviation Union signed new collective agreements with Finnair on Nov. 15, avoiding strikes, but the company has said preparations for a possible strike could result in revenue losses of over 60 million euros ($82 million).

$1 = 0.7289 euros Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Mark Potter

