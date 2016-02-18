FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finning International swings to loss; to cut more jobs
February 18, 2016 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Finning International swings to loss; to cut more jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s Finning International Inc , the world’s biggest dealer of Caterpillar Inc equipment, swung to a quarterly loss and said it would cut more jobs.

The company, which has been hurt by lower demand from the mining, energy and construction industries, posted a net loss of C$309 million ($225.75 million), or C$1.82 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

That compared with a profit of C$107 million, or 62 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

The company, which cut 13 percent of its global workforce last year, said it would cut another 400-500 jobs by mid-2016. ($1 = 1.3688 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
