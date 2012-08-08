FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finning revenue rises on higher sales of new equipment
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 8, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Finning revenue rises on higher sales of new equipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Heavy equipment dealer Finning International Inc said revenue rose on strong sales of new equipment but higher costs dragged down profit.

Finning, the largest dealer of Caterpillar Inc equipment, said net income fell 1 percent to C$81 million, or 47 Canadian cents per basic share, in the second quarter.

The company, which also rents and services equipment and engines, said revenue rose 19 percent to C$1.8 billion.

New equipment sales grew 27 percent to C$875.2 million. Sales of new equipment in Canada rose 64 percent with strong demand from mining and heavy construction industries.

Selling, general and administrative costs were higher due to an increase in the work force and expenses related to recent acquisitions, the company said in a statement.

Finning shares were up 3.5 percent at C$24.68 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.