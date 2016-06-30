FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hungary's Richter says buys Swiss-based Finox for $194 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 30, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Hungary's Richter says buys Swiss-based Finox for $194 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 30 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Richter has acquired Swiss-based biotech company Finox Holding for 190 million Swiss francs ($193.86 million), expanding its presence in major European markets, Richter said in a statement on Thursday.

Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, also said it had obtained global rights for Finox female infertility medicine BEMFOLA, which received marketing authorisation in the European Union in May 2014.

BEMFOLA is currently sold in more than 20 countries, it said. ($1 = 0.9801 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.