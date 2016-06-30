Hungary's Richter says buys Swiss-based Finox for $194 mln

BUDAPEST, June 30 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Richter has acquired Swiss-based biotech company Finox Holding for 190 million Swiss francs ($193.86 million), expanding its presence in major European markets, Richter said in a statement on Thursday.

Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, also said it had obtained global rights for Finox female infertility medicine BEMFOLA, which received marketing authorisation in the European Union in May 2014.

BEMFOLA is currently sold in more than 20 countries, it said. ($1 = 0.9801 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)