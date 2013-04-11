FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FINRA alleges brokerage sold sham notes to NFL, NBA players
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 4 years

U.S. FINRA alleges brokerage sold sham notes to NFL, NBA players

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s industry funded watchdog has charged a Washington, D.C.-based online brokerage with civil fraud for selling investments in promissory notes to 58 investors, including many current and former professional basketball and football players, the regulator announced Thursday.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) also ordered the firm, Success Trade Securities Inc, and its chief executive, Fuad Ahmed, to temporarily stop selling the notes and refrain from other alleged activities because the investors are at risk of losing their money, according to a regulatory document. The firm and Ahmed agreed to the order.

FINRA, in a civil complaint, alleged that Ahmed and Success Trade Securities misrepresented to the athletes and other investors that they were raising $5 million through the sale of promissory notes, even as the sales exceeded the original offering by more than 300 percent.

Most of the notes promised to pay an annual interest rate of 12.5 percent on a monthly basis over three years, with some notes promising to pay interest as high as 26 percent, FINRA said.

Success Trade Securities and Ahmed did not immediately return a call requesting comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.