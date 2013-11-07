CORRECTED-Securities watchdog fast-tracks action on risky brokers

(Corrects “market regulation” to “member regulation” in 13th paragraph)

By Suzanne Barlyn

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s industry-funded watchdog is trying to fast-track investigations and disciplinary cases involving risky brokers who may pose the greatest threats to the investing public, an official said on Wednesday.

Brokers who already have “an extensive disciplinary history with numerous substantive complaints” could be barred from the industry more quickly as a result of the change, said Susan Axelrod, head of regulatory operations for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

These brokers receive more scrutiny from FINRA’s staff than lower-risk brokers, Axelrod told Reuters in an interview. For example, a broker with multiple customer complaints and reglatory violations would be seen as a higher risk than one who was late to file disclosure forms.

Problem brokers typically come to FINRA’s attention in several ways, including through customer complaints and routine regulatory examinations of brokerages and their branches.

The change came after FINRA noticed that ongoing investigations involving individual brokers had increased to more than half of all investigations, Axelrod said.

“We wanted to make sure higher-risk brokers were moving to the front of the line,” she said. She declined to say how many investigations are pending at FINRA or how many involved individual brokers.

FINRA launched the fast-track effort earlier this year, but did not publicize the change.

The program comes to light less than three weeks after FINRA filed a civil enforcement complaint against a Beverly Hills-based broker who racked up 64 complaints over 30 years from customers alleging sales practice violations, most of them after 2001. [ID: nL1N0IM0XY]

FINRA alleged that the broker, Bambi Holzer, sold seven investors privately issued securities that later turned out to be fraudulent and lied in regulatory documents.

That action came after years of criticism from investors’ lawyers that FINRA allowed Holzer to continue working in the securities business, despite the mounting complaints.

Lawyers for investors said the regulator should have been honing in on high-risk brokers all along.

“Why hasn’t this been going on the entire time?” said Jason Doss, president of the Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association, a group of lawyers who represent investors in securities arbitration cases. “We assumed that the bad apples always moved to the front of the line.”

FINRA’s shift involves more coordination across three internal units at FINRA that collectively deal with member regulation, enforcement, and fraud detection, Axelrod said. Any one of the three units can launch an investigation into brokers’ alleged misdeeds.

An expedited investigation and disciplinary process kicks in once FINRA identifies a broker as “high risk,” Axelrod said.

Some of those brokers have not provided information that FINRA requests during its investigation, a violation of industry rules, she said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Krista Hughes)