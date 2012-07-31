FINRA expels Biremis Corp from securities industry

July 31 (Reuters) - Biremis Corp, a brokerage that handled U.S. trading for a now-defunct day trading company accused of market abuses overseas, and its head were expelled from the U.S. securities industry, Wall Street’s self-regulator said on Tuesday.

Biremis, formerly known as Swift Trade Securities USA Inc, and Chief Executive Officer Peter Beck did not have an adequate supervision program in place for detecting and preventing certain manipulative trading activities, according to a settlement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced on Tuesday.

Biremis Corp, a broker-dealer, once handled Swift Trade’s buy and sell orders and shares with its Canadian parent company called BRMS holdings. The company, once a top 10 participant in the trading of securities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has been a concern to regulators amid a global focus on market manipulation.

A lawyer for Biremis and Beck was not immediately available for comment. Biremis and Beck neither admitted nor denied the allegations.

FINRA signaled its concerns about the company’s practices in July 2011 when it slapped a “Wells notice” on Biremis. The document alerts recipients that charges could be forthcoming and allows them to mount a defense. (Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)