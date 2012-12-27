FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Finra sanctions Citigroup, Goldman, JPMorgan, Merrill, Morgan Stanley for using municipal/state bond funds to pay lobbyists
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Finra sanctions Citigroup, Goldman, JPMorgan, Merrill, Morgan Stanley for using municipal/state bond funds to pay lobbyists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - * Finra says sanctions five firms more than $4.48 million for using municipal

and state bond funds to pay lobbyists * Finra says orders fines, restitution against Citigroup Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch unit,

Morgan Stanley * Finra says the banks unfairly obtained reimbursement of fees they paid to

California public securities association * Finra says the banks violated fair dealing and supervisory rules of municipal

securities rulemaking board * Finra says the banks neither admitted nor denied its charges

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.