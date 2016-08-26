FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas broker-dealer agrees to pay $2 mln in fines, restitution
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
August 26, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

Texas broker-dealer agrees to pay $2 mln in fines, restitution

Elizabeth Dilts

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Texas wealth management firm U.S. regulators said grew too fast to supervise agreed to pay more than $2 million in fines and restitution to settle charges its senior management failed to rein in partner offices where brokers were churning accounts.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said Friday that Caldwell International Securities Corp’s (CISC) principal Greg Caldwell would also be fined $50,000 and barred from acting as a principal in another securities business.

Greg Caldwell could not be reached for comment.

CISC started in firm president Lennie Freiman’s home in Fisher, Texas, and grew to include nine branches and 20 registered advisers in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Florida and Nevada.

FINRA alleged in its complaint that the firm’s management failed to develop and enforce a supervisory system as it expanded, which allowed many advisors to recommend unsuitable trades that they did not understand to clients.

Caldwell and other senior managers knew about the inappropriate investment strategies but did nothing to stop them, even as clients called to complain, according to the settlement agreement.

Fifteen clients paid over $1 million in fees and commissions to CISC advisers as a result of the inappropriate investment strategies, FINRA said in the complaint.

Caldwell and its senior executives accepted the offer without admitting or denying the allegations made by FINRA.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.