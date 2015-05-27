FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wall St regulator says Labor Dept. broker rule 'not the way to go'
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

Wall St regulator says Labor Dept. broker rule 'not the way to go'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - The head of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Wednesday took aim at the U.S. Labor Department plan to reduce conflicts among brokers who offer retirement account advice on Wednesday, saying it is “not the way to go.”

The Labor Department plan, unveiled in April, would require brokers who offer retirement advice to enter into “best interest” contracts with investors, in an effort to ensure customers are not steered into high-fee products.

But that would shift enforcement responsibilities for alleged broker misconduct involving Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), from the agency, to investors, who would have to enforce the contracts in arbitrations or class actions, Richard Ketchum, chairman and chief executive officer of FINRA, said at its annual conference in Washington. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is the “right agency” to develop a best interest standard, Ketchum said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.