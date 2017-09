Feb 5 (Reuters) - - Finra fines Brown Brothers Barriman $8 mln for anti-money laundering compliance violations.

- Brown Brothers Harriman did not have an anti-money laundering program to detect suspicious penny stock transactions, Finra says.

Finra suspends Brown Brothers’ global anti-money laundering compliance officer for one month. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)