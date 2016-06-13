FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wall St. watchdog names Washington lawyer as new chief
June 13, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Wall St. watchdog names Washington lawyer as new chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has named Washington-based securities lawyer, Robert Cook, as its new president and chief executive officer, the regulator said on Monday.

Cook, a partner at law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, also headed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Trading and Markets from 2010-2013. He will succeed FINRA's retiring chairman and chief executive, Richard Ketchum, during the second half of 2016, FINRA said. The regulator's board of governors intends to name a new chairman in the coming months, FINRA said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)

