FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FINRA disciplinary actions rise in 2015, fines fall
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2016 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

FINRA disciplinary actions rise in 2015, fines fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) estimated a 4.7 percent rise in disciplinary actions last year, according to the preliminary statistics released by Wall Street’s industry-funded watchdog on Tuesday.

FINRA projected 1,462 new disciplinary actions filed in 2015, up from 1,397 a year earlier.

Fines collected from individuals and firms, however, were estimated to fall to $93.9 million in 2015 from $134 million, according to the regulator.

FINRA also said it barred 492 individuals and expelled 25 firms during the year, while suspending 737 individuals and 1 firm. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.