FINRA to examine "firm culture" in Wall Street brokerages
January 5, 2016 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

FINRA to examine "firm culture" in Wall Street brokerages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said it would examine the “firm culture” at Wall Street brokerages and the factors that influence them.

FINRA is concerned about how brokerages take actions to promote fair and ethical treatment of customers and help mitigate conflicts of interest, the watchdog said in its “2016 examination of U.S. brokerages” report released on Tuesday.

FINRA said it would mainly assess five indicators of a firm’s culture, including the handling of policy or control breaches, departments or trading desks that might not conform to the corporate culture and the role of senior executives in a firm’s culture. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

