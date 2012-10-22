FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
David Lerner's firm ordered to pay $12 mln to customers
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

David Lerner's firm ordered to pay $12 mln to customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said it had ordered David Lerner Associates Inc to pay about $12 million in restitution to investors, many of them elderly, who had bought into a non-traded $2 billion real estate investment trust (REIT), and to customers who were charged excessive markups.

Founder and Chief Executive David Lerner, who had described the REIT as a “fabulous cash cow” and “gold mine” in pitches to unsophisticated investors, was fined $250,000 and suspended from the securities industry for one year, followed by a two-year suspension from acting as a principal, the industry-funded watchdog said on Monday.

FINRA also said it had fined the Syosett, New York-based firm more than $2.3 million for charging unfair prices on municipal bonds and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.