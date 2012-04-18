FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FINRA to bring cases over exchange-traded products
April 18, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

FINRA to bring cases over exchange-traded products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority will file enforcement cases against certain brokerages for selling exchange-traded products that were not appropriate for their customers, the Wall Street regulator’s enforcement chief said Wednesday.

FINRA enforcement chief Bradley Bennett told Reuters that the cases will be related to unsuitable sales of leveraged and inverse exchange-traded products.

The regulator is concerned that investors who buy the securities do not understand risks the securities present or how they work. Brokers may also not understand the securities before selling them, Bennett said.

