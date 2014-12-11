Wall St. watchdog fines 10 banks $43.5 mln for research analyst violations

(Reuters) - More than 10 years after a settlement created safeguards to prevent investment banks from swaying their research to snag underwriting business, regulators say that some banks still put their appetite for dealmaking first.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) made the point clear on Thursday, when it fined 10 investment banks a total of $43.5 million for allowing equity research analysts to solicit investment banking business during a planned 2010 IPO of Toys R Us, the Wall Street watchdog said.

The banks, which include giants such as Goldman Sachs & Co. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc, offered favorable research coverage in exchange for underwriting business in connection with an initial public offering (IPO) for Toys R Us, a Wayne, New Jersey-based toy and baby products retailer, FINRA said.

Settlements with the firms released by FINRA on Thursday show the drive among some analysts to help their firms land a piece of the business, though the FINRA document did not name individuals. “I would crawl on broken glass dragging my exposed junk to get this deal,” one Needham & Company LLC analyst wrote in an email to a colleague about a rival firm’s launch of toy industry research to position itself for IPO business, according to a settlement document.

A Citigroup analyst emailed his supervisor after a call with the firm’s investment bankers the day before the bank’s Toys R Us pitch. “I so want the bank to get this deal!” the analyst wrote.

At JP Morgan, a banker emailed colleagues to say it was important that “analyst vetting supports our views,” FINRA said.

None of the firms fined on Thursday admitted nor denied FINRA’s allegations.

FINRA’s $43.5 million fine comes more than 10 years after former New York Attorney General Eliot Spitzer spearheaded a bank settlement that was supposed to bar communication between the two units unless a compliance officer was present.

A FINRA rule also prohibits research analysts from being part of the deal team seeking to win investment banking business.

Nonetheless, FINRA’s enforcement action show boundaries that exist between banks’ research and investment banking divisions can be penetrable.

The independence of the research function, which is critical to investors, was compromised in this case, said Susan Axelrod, FINRA’s head of regulatory operations.

The 10 banks fined on Thursday are Barclays Capital Inc ($5 million), Citigroup Global Markets Inc ($5 million) Credit Suisse Securities (USA), LLC ($5 million), Goldman, Sachs & Co. ($5 million), JP Morgan Securities LLC ($5 million), Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. ($4 million), Merrill Lynch ($4 million), Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC ($4 Million), Wells Fargo Securities, LLC ($4 million) and Needham & Company LLC ($2.5 million).

FINRA also found that six of the banks - Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Needham - had inadequate procedures for supervising research analyst participation in investment banking pitches.

“We are pleased to have resolved and put this matter behind us,” a Citgroup spokeswoman said. The other firms declined to comment.

Toys R Us was taken private by Bain, KKR and Vornando in 2005 for $6.6 billion.

In April, Toys R Us and its private equity owners invited the 10 firms to compete for a role in the IPO, FINRA said. FINRA found that each of the firms used its equity research analyst as part of its solicitation for a role in the offering.

For example, Toys R Us asked analysts from each of the 10 banks to make separate presentations to Toys R Us management and sponsors to ensure that the analysts’ views on key issues, such as valuation factors, were in synch with those of the firms’ investment banks, FINRA said.

A Toys R Us spokeswoman declined to immediately comment.

“Each firm understood that the performance of their analysts at the presentations would be a key factor in determining whether the firm received an underwriting role in the IPO,” FINRA said in a statement. Each of the firms, implicitly or explicitly, offered favorable research coverage in return for a role in the IPO, FINRA said.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission referred the case to FINRA in 2013, a FINRA enforcement official said.

Toys R Us withdrew the IPO in 2013, amid falling sales and a stifling debt pile. (Additional reporting by Jed Horowitz and Greg Roumeliotis)