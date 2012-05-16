FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FINRA makes BrokerCheck more user-friendly
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

FINRA makes BrokerCheck more user-friendly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said it has added features to a free research tool to help investors check the background of brokers and brokerages, including finding advisers based on their proximity.

BrokerCheck has been made more accessible to users after implementing changes recommended by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last year, FINRA said in a statement.

BrokerCheck contains background information on about 1.3 million current and former FINRA-registered brokers and 17,400 current and former FINRA-registered brokerage firms.

Investors will now have centralized access to licensing and registration information about brokers and investment adviser representatives.

The independent regulator is currently reviewing comments it solicited from February to April on ways to increase investor use of the tool, it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.