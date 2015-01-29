Jury rules against fired Finra arbitrator in Florida who claimed bias

(Reuters) - A federal jury in Florida has found that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority did not illegally fire a securities arbitration official in retaliation for her complaints about alleged discrimination and misconduct in the workplace.

Jurors on Wednesday concluded that Jill Wile, a former deputy regional director of the regulator’s arbitration unit in Boca Raton, Florida, was within her rights to complain but did not lose her job as a result of her complaints.

The West Palm Beach jury ruled after a six-day trial and a day after beginning deliberations, court papers show.

James Hubbard, a lawyer for Wile, did not immediately respond on Thursday to requests for comment.

Wile, 53, had worked for Finra, an independent, Wall Street-funded regulator for more than 4,000 securities firms, or a predecessor for nearly 25 years prior to being fired in March 2013.

She claimed that her dismissal was the result of bias over her age, gender, and diagnosed anxiety disorder that led to panic attacks, as well as her objections to alleged bad behavior at the Boca Raton office.

She alleged that her boss faulted her performance at a staff meeting he had disrupted with off-color remarks about French actor Gerard Depardieu, and said that a panel of supposedly independent arbitrators toasted each other with Champagne after ordering Bank of America Corp to pay a $10.2 million award.

Finra said that it eliminated Wile’s job amid a decline in arbitration volume and could not justify paying her nearly $200,000 annual salary and bonus. It also said other workers had complained about Wile’s performance as a manager and that she sometimes dressed “inappropriately” for the office.

Wile had been seeking back pay, as well as punitive and other damages.

Gary Lipkin, associate general counsel at Finra, said the regulator is pleased with the verdict. The jury “recognized that the elimination of Ms. Wile’s position was a legitimate business decision driven by declining case filings,” he said.

The case is Wile v. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 14-80218.