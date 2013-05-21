FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FINRA fines LPL Financial $9 million for email violations
#Market News
May 21, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

FINRA fines LPL Financial $9 million for email violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - LPL Financial LLC must pay a total of $9 million for significant email system failures and making misstatements to Wall Street’s watchdog, the regulator said on Tuesday.

LPL, an affiliate of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, agreed to a fine of $7.5 million and will establish a $1.5 million fund to compensate brokerage customers potentially affected by email violations, according to a settlement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The firm neither admitted nor denied FINRA’s charges, according to the settlement.

