FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo, LPL, Raymond James to reimburse $30 mln in fund fees-FINRA
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 6, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

Wells Fargo, LPL, Raymond James to reimburse $30 mln in fund fees-FINRA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Three major securities brokerages must collectively reimburse customers more than $30 million for failing to waive mutual fund sales charges for thousands of accounts belonging to charities and retirement investors, Wall Street’s watchdog said on Monday.

Units of Wells Fargo & Co, Raymond James Financial Inc and LPL Financial Holdings Inc “failed to adequately supervise” the sale of mutual funds that offered sales charge waivers, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said in a statement.

The firms, in settling the cases with FINRA, neither admitted nor denied the industry-funded regulator’s allegations, FINRA said.

A Wells Fargo spokesman declined to comment. Raymond James and LPL said in statements that they self-reported the problem to FINRA, which did not impose fines, given the firms “extraordinary cooperation.”

The errors affected a total of more than 50,000 accounts at the firms, FINRA said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.