FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wall Street regulator to consider mandating broker background checks
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 4:47 PM / 3 years ago

Wall Street regulator to consider mandating broker background checks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s self-funded regulator announced on Wednesday it will soon consider whether to propose new rules to require background checks for brokers.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said in an online posting that its board will review the plan at an April 24 meeting. The announcement can be found here: here

The proposal comes after critics, including the Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association, alleged that FINRA’s online disclosure system contains information gaps that could allow brokers with checked histories to continue managing money for investors. [ID: nL1N0M32C6] [ID: nL1N0IL1K6] (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.