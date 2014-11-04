FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FinTech Group secures option to acquire majority stake of 54 pct in XCOM Group
November 4, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-FinTech Group secures option to acquire majority stake of 54 pct in XCOM Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - FinTech Group AG :

* Says has secured an option to acquire majority stake of 54 pct in XCOM Group

* Says in order to finance acquisition, FinTech Group has secured a mezzanine loan

* Says expect combined revenues to exceed 100 million euros with combined EBT of more than 15 million euros for 2015 with significant growth years to come

* Says final closing is expected latest for Jan. 2015

* Says for 2015, FinTech Group also intends to change its listing from entry standard to prime standard of Frankfurt stock exchange, combined with dual listing at AIM, London Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

