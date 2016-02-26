FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkcell to submit binding offer for TeliaSonera's Fintur stake
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 26, 2016 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Turkcell to submit binding offer for TeliaSonera's Fintur stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Turkcell said on Friday it would submit a binding offer for Nordic firm TeliaSonera’s 58.55 percent stake in Fintur, giving Turkey’s largest mobile operator full control of the Eurasian company.

Turkcell already owns the other 41.45 percent stake in Fintur, which has operating interests in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Moldova. It said in November it was making a non-binding indicative offer for the TeliaSonera stake.

Turkcell also said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that it would also submit a binding offer for Teliasonera’s 24 percent direct stake in Kcell JSC, which operates in Kazakhstan.

TeliaSonera said in September that it would be withdrawing from its Central Asian markets, hit by years of investigations into corruption allegations linked to local partners, and problems accessing cash in distant countries. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.