Fire at CDM Max natgas plant in Louisiana - police

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - An explosion and fire occurred at a CDM Max LLC natural gas plant in Acadia Parish in Louisiana, state police and the local sheriff said on Friday.

One person was injured in the fire that was “under control” late Friday. There was a 1-mile (1.6-km) evacuation zone in the rural area that was lifted after the fire was under control, said trooper Stephen Hammons.

State police were investigating the cause of the incident. (Reporting by Edward McAllister and Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)