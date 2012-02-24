UPDATE 1-Fire at CDM Max natgas plant in Louisiana - police

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - An explosion and fire occurred at a CDM Max, LLC natural gas processing plant in Acadia Parish in Louisiana, state police and the local sheriff said on Friday.

One person was injured in the fire that was “under control” late Friday. There was a 1-mile (1.6-km) evacuation zone in the rural area that was lifted after the fire was under control, said trooper Stephen Hammons.

State police were investigating the cause of the incident.

The CDM Max, LLC website showed the Basile Plant was located in Acadia Parish. The plant became operational in July 2011.

CDM Max is a subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline Co and is based in Houston.

The company was not immediately available for comment.