FireEye rejected multiple takeover offers this year-Bloomberg
#Market News
June 15, 2016 / 7:31 PM / a year ago

FireEye rejected multiple takeover offers this year-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc rejected takeover offers from earlier this year after hiring Morgan Stanley to field interest, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The company turned down at least two offers made below its expectations of $30 per share or more, according to the Bloomberg report on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/1Oq8nBs)

Among the potential buyers were Symantec Corp, Bloomberg reported.

FireEye and Symantec were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

