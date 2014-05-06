FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FireEye revenue nearly triples
May 6, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

FireEye revenue nearly triples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc’s quarterly revenue nearly tripled on higher demand for its software that helps businesses fight off sophisticated computer viruses.

FireEye also said it would acquire privately held nPulse Technologies, which handles ultra-fast search and analysis of network traffic and helps customers detect and prevent data loss.

The net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $101.2 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $26.9 million, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier before the company listed.

Revenue rose to $73.9 million from $28.4 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
