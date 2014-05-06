FireEye revenue nearly triples

May 6 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc’s quarterly revenue nearly tripled on higher demand for its software that helps businesses fight off sophisticated computer viruses.

FireEye also said it would acquire privately held nPulse Technologies, which handles ultra-fast search and analysis of network traffic and helps customers detect and prevent data loss.

The net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $101.2 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $26.9 million, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier before the company listed.

Revenue rose to $73.9 million from $28.4 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)