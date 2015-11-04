FireEye quarterly revenue misses estimates

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cyber security company FireEye Inc reported quarterly revenue below analysts’ expectations as competition intensifies in the hotly contested market for security products.

Revenue rose 45 percent to $165.6 million in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts were expecting revenue of $167.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $135.5 million, or 88 cents per share, from $120 million, or 83 cents per share from a year earlier.