FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-FireEye revenue nearly triples on new products
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2014 / 8:52 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-FireEye revenue nearly triples on new products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects number of weighted average shares in paragraph 4 to 141.9 mln and 18.7 mln, from 141,895 and 18,704)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - FireEye Inc’s quarterly revenue nearly tripled, helped by new product launches and rising demand for its cybersecurity products from companies and governments.

The net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $116.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $40.2 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the loss narrowed to 82 cents per share from $2.15.

The company said weighted average shares increased to 141.9 million in the latest quarter from 18.7 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 55 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $94.5 million from $33.2 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.