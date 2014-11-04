FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FireEye quarterly revenue more than doubles
#Market News
November 4, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

FireEye quarterly revenue more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc reported higher quarterly revenue as governments and businesses spent more to protect their networks from increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

Revenue more than doubled to $114.2 million.

The net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $120 million, or 83 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $50.9 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 51 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 55 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
