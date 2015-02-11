FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FireEye revenue jumps 150 pct
February 11, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

FireEye revenue jumps 150 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity services provider FireEye Inc reported a 150 percent jump in quarterly revenue as governments and businesses ramped up spending to protect their networks from highly sophisticated database breaches and hacks.

Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $105.7 million, or 72 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue soared to $143 million from $57.3 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
