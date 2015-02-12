FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Higher IT security spending helps FireEye revenue beat Street (Feb 11)
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 12, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Higher IT security spending helps FireEye revenue beat Street (Feb 11)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects Feb. 11 story to remove reference to profit in paragraph 1)

By Abhirup Roy

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc’s quarterly revenue beat market estimates as governments and businesses ramped up spending to protect their networks from increasingly sophisticated attacks.

FireEye shares were up 7.2 percent at $38.26 in extended trading on Wednesday.

Recent high profile cyber attacks, such as those on Home Depot Inc and Sony Corp, have resulted in the loss of huge amounts of personal information and card data.

The cybersecurity market is estimated to grow to $155.74 billion by 2019 from $95.60 billion in 2014, according to market research firm MarketsandMarkets. (bit.ly/15EACGR)

The company’s revenue soared 150 percent to $143 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, above average estimate of $141.4 million.

“I think it’s a breath of fresh air after the choppy results we’ve seen over the last few quarters,” FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives said.

The company had taken a hit as customers increasingly shifted to subscription-based products, away from on-premise equipment that brought in revenue upfront.

FireEye was hired by No.2 U.S. insurer Anthem Inc last week when hackers stole personal health records relating to current and former customers and staff, after breaching an IT system containing data on up to 80 million people.

“I think there is a recognition that these point products - little firewall here, little antivirus there - just doesn’t solve the Sonys of the world, the Targets of the world, and Home Depots of the world,” Chief Executive David DeWalt told Reuters. “That’s why we are growing faster.”

FireEye uses cloud-based technologies to help businesses and government departments fight off computer viruses that evade old-school anti-virus software.

The company forecast an adjusted loss of 49-53 cents per share and revenue of $118 million-$122 million for the first quarter ending March.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 53 cents per share on revenue of $121.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $105.7 million, or 72 cents per share, for the fourth quarter from $2.5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 38 cents per share, lower than the 49 cents analysts expected.

“Now it’s about delivering consistent results,” Ives said. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.