FireEye's quarterly revenue rises 12.6 pct

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc reported a 12.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, topping its own forecast, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based products.

FireEye, which provides web, email and malware security to businesses and governments, said revenue rose to $186.4 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $165.6 million a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $123.4 million, or 75 cents per share, from $135.5 million, or 88 cents per share. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)