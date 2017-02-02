FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
FireEye's quarterly revenue marginally falls as demand slows
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 7 months ago

FireEye's quarterly revenue marginally falls as demand slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - FireEye Inc reported a marginal fall in quarterly revenue, its first ever as a public company, as demand for security software slows after two years of strong growth.

The company's shares fell as much as 20 percent to $10.35 in after-market trading on Thursday.

FireEye, which provides web, email and malware security to businesses and governments, said its revenue slightly fell to $184.7 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $184.8 million a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $61.5 million, or 37 cents per share, from $136.1 million, or 87 cents per share. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

