BRIEF-Firich Enterprises to pay 2015 dividend

May 11 (Reuters) - Firich Enterprises :

* Says it to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.72 per share to shareholders for 2015

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$170,760,180 in total

* Says it to use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.30000002 for every one share

* Says it to distribute stock dividend of 7,115,008 shares in total

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yLYy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )