HONG KONG Oct 20 Chinese broker First Capital Securities Co Ltd said on Thursday it is in talks with JPMorgan Chase & Co over the purchase of the U.S. bank's minority stake in a Chinese joint venture.

The Shenzhen-listed broker said in a securities filing that no agreement or legal documents have been signed and the purchase of the 33 percent stake in joint venture JP Morgan First Capital Securities Co remains uncertain.

JPMorgan confirmed the statement from First Capital adding that it would not comment "on market speculation and rumour."

"China is a key market for the firm globally and for many of our clients outside China. J.P. Morgan believes in the long term prospects of China and remains fully committed to our China franchise," the U.S. bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Julie Zhu and Sumeet Chatterjee; Writing by Elzio Barreto)