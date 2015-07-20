FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Payment processor First Data Corp files for IPO
July 20, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

Payment processor First Data Corp files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. payment processor First Data Corp filed with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public offering of common stock.

The company said it would continue to be controlled by buyout giant KKR & Co after the IPO. First Data did not specify the underwriters of the offering.

The company set a nominal fundraising target of $100 million in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1TML7fj)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

