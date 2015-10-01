UPDATE 2-Payment processor First Data to raise up to $3.2 bln in IPO

* Expects IPO to price at $18-$20 per class A share

* Plans to use proceeds to pay down debt (Adds details, background)

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Credit card processor First Data Corp said it plans to raise up to $3.2 billion in what could be the biggest initial public offering in the United States so far this year.

The company, which was first spun off in an IPO by American Express in the early nineties, was taken private in 2007 by KKR & Co LP for about $29 billion - one of the biggest leveraged buyouts before the financial crisis.

Atlanta-based First Data said on Thursday it expects its IPO to price between $18 and $20 per class A share, valuing the company at about $17.58 billion at the upper end of the range.

The company, which hived off money-transfer giant Western Union in 2006, plans to use proceeds from the IPO to reduce its $21.03 billion debt pile.

The timing and the valuation of the offering, however, could be affected if volatility in equity markets persists.

Several companies that debuted in 2015 have been trading below their IPO price, discouraged by weeks of market declines sparked by tumbling Chinese stocks. Some firms have even delayed going public for the time being.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and KKR are the joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

Absent on the list of more than 10 banks chosen by First Data was JPMorgan Chase, a major player in underwriting equity market offerings.

First Data CEO Frank Bisignano was formerly a top JPMorgan banker, but relations between the two have been stormy since Bisignano left the bank for First Data in 2013, taking senior JPMorgan bankers with him.

KKR will still control the majority of First Data's voting power after the offering, the company said in a filing. It also disclosed that it made $11.15 billion in revenue last year, and $1.44 billion in operating profit. (bit.ly/1Oa6jvJ)

First Data plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FDC’, the same ticker it used the first time it listed in 1992. (Reporting by Richa Naidu and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Shounak Dasgupta)