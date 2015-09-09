FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First Data Corp plans to raise $2.5 bln in IPO-Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 9, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 2 years ago

First Data Corp plans to raise $2.5 bln in IPO-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Payment processor First Data Corp plans to seek at least $2.5 billion in its initial public offering, making it the largest U.S. IPO this year, Bloomberg reported.

The company had filed for an initial public offering in July, setting up an exit for KKR & Co, which took First Data private in 2007 in one of the largest leveraged buyouts ever.

The stock could start trading by the end of this month, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The price and timing are subject to change depending on stock-market volatility and how investors react to a pending roadshow, the report said on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/1iebVrG)

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, BofA Merrill Lynch Barclays and Credit Suisse are among the underwriters to the IPO. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.